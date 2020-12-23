Kay L. Allen, 71, of Franklin, passed away at 7:23 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, following an illness.

Born September 6, 1949, Kay was the daughter of the late Clifford and Mary Jane Allen.

Kay was a very religious individual who had a deep faith in Christ. She was a very loving, giving person and gave gifts to everyone she met. She also enjoyed shopping at thrift stores, purchasing clothing, and jewelry. She was a special person to everyone who knew her.

Kay is survived by her sister, Kathryn Baker; and her brother, Vern Allen, of Franklin.

Funeral arrangements for Kay were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc..

