Man Faces Charges for Attempting to Elude Police on Route 66

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Butler County man who reportedly attempted to elude police during a traffic stop on State Route 66.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges at Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on December 15 against 49-year-old Ronald E. Harnish II, of Butler.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:18 p.m. on September 19, Marienville-based State Police observed a vehicle approaching their position on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, from the north at an apparent high rate of speed.

A radar unit indicated the vehicle was traveling 85 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. The troopers then initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle, a green-colored Chevrolet, then attempted to elude the officers by making an abrupt right turn into a stone parking lot, kicking up a large cloud of dust and debris, and then going to the rear of the building and pulling behind a vehicle parked there, according to the complaint.

As the troopers rounded the corner of the building, they saw the male driver of the vehicle switching seats with a female in the vehicle, the complaint states.

Police then spoke to the two individuals involved.

According to the complaint, when asked why he attempted to elude police, the man said he “had to pee” and that was why they stopped the vehicle. He was then asked to provide his license, registration, and proof of insurance, and was identified as Ronald E. Harnish II.

Harnish then told the troopers that he has an ignition interlock license, and the vehicle he was driving was his wife’s car, which doesn’t have an ignition interlock system. He said he attempted to elude police because he “didn’t want to get in trouble again,” and noted he already had a pending case for a different ignition interlock charge from when he crashed his motorcycle a few months prior, the complaint indicates.

The following charges were filed against Harnish:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Misdemeanor 2

– Illegally Operate Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock, Misdemeanor

– Exceed 55 MPH in Other Location by 30 MPH, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on February 3, 2021, with Judge Schill presiding.

