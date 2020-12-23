LifeFlight Dispatched Following Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – LifeFlight was dispatched following a one-vehicle accident in Clarion Township on Wednesday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call was received around 2:33 p.m. reporting a crash in the area of 1946 Fisher Road in Clarion Township.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

LifeFlight was also dispatched.

The scene was cleared around 3:53 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

