Norma J. DeLong, 73, of Oil City, PA, died at 7:45 A.M. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home.

Born March 26, 1947, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles S. & Lillian A. Cochran Miller.

Norma was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on July 12, 1965, to Robert W. Delong Sr. and he survives.

A homemaker, Norma had worked for various places throughout town as a custodian.

She was a life member of the Pulaski Club and a member of the VFW.

She enjoyed gardening and crocheting.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Robert W. DeLong Jr. of Oil City, Melanie Cain & her husband Michael of Warren, OH, and Carrie George & her husband Roy of Oil City; 5 grandchildren, David Fleeger, Nicole Fleeger, Anthony George, Michael Cain Jr., and Shelby George & her husband Gary; 9 great grandchildren, Devyn Fleeger, Mia Foster, Mallorie Laird, Natalee Laird, Sofie George, Mackenzie Laird , Wesson Fleeger Logan Laird, and Lillian George.

She is also survived by a sister, Mary Swires of Oil City and half siblings, Thomas & his wife Shirley Renninger of Sugarcreek, Richard Renninger of Seneca, Brenda Chapin & her husband Bill of NC, and Diane Crowe & her husband Harvey of Franklin.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles L. Miller and James D. Miller and two sisters, Nancy Crucible and Donna Urey.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will be at the family’s convenience.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to VNA Foundation 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA. 16323

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

