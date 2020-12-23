Police: Area Man Behind Bars for Breaking into Garage in Pinegrove Township

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Venus man accused of breaking into a garage in Pinegrove Township.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Craig Lee Hartle on Tuesday, December 22.

Police Dispatched to Property on Fertigs Road in Pinegrove Township

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:43 a.m. on Monday, December 21, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Fertigs Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, for a report of a man operating a green-colored SUV with two tires strapped to the roof. The man had been seen walking around a known victim’s property.

At the scene, police spoke to a known man who reported he had awakened to the vehicle parked in his driveway. He then approached the vehicle and was able to identify the man as Craig Hartle.

The victim told police that Hartle then attempted to sell him a logging harness and logging spikes. He noted that Hartle made him feel nervous as he had on a belt with large knives hanging from it. The victim then asked Hartle to leave, and he complied, the complaint states.

Police Dispatched to Property on Township Line Road in Pinegrove Township

Around 9:32 a.m., police were dispatched to a property on Township Line Road in Pinegrove Township for a report of another incident suspected to be connected with Hartle.

According to the complaint, a known woman reported a man arrived at her residence in a green-colored SUV with two tires strapped to the roof, and he attempted to sell her a firearm. She noted the man was acting strange and had already left her property.

Around 9:51 a.m. police were once again dispatched to a property on Township Line Road in Pinegrove Township to speak to a known victim who reported a burglary that was suspected to be connected with Hartle.

The complaint states the known man that police had spoken to earlier was at the scene with the victim. The man indicated that the victim is a friend of his and after he spoke to police about Hartle attempting to sell him logging equipment, he contacted the victim to check his property to make sure nothing was missing.

The victim then discovered fresh vehicle tire tracks as well as foot tracks in the snow on his property and discovered his wooden shed/garage had been forcibly entered. He then contacted police.

Police observed that the track marks at the victim’s residence matched the marks present and the known man’s residence, where Hartle had been earlier. Police then found foot tracks leading from the tire tracks to the garage that had been broken into.

The complaint notes the victim told police that he had two vehicle tires laying outside the garage that were missing from the property, and police found the tire imprints in the snow with marks leading to the fresh tire tracks.

Police Dispatched to Property on Old Route 157 in Pinegrove Township



While police were at the scene, the victim was contacted on his cell phone with information about Hartle’s vehicle arriving at a residence on Old Route 157 in Pinegrove Township. Police were then able to make contact with Hartle, and he was subsequently detained for an interview.

According to the complaint, police also found and recovered the tires and other items reported stolen from the victim’s residence.

Hartle was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:50 p.m. on December 22, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Trespass – Enter Structure, Felony 3

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 30, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

