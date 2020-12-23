Police Investigating Fatal Shooting at State Gameland Gun Range

ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a state gameland gun range in Erie County on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:08 p.m. on December 22, Erie-based State Police were dispatched to the State Gameland Gun Range at 10679 Sampson Road in Green Township, Erie County, for a report of a shooting.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that 26-year-old Robert Alan Eppley, of North East, was shooting downrange and then turned and started shooting at a known 28-year-old male victim from Erie.

According to police, a known 67-year-old Erie man witnessed what had occurred and then shot Eppley multiple times.

Eppley was subsequently declared dead at the scene.

Police say the 28-year-old victim is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at an Erie hospital and the 67-year-old suspect remains in custody.

According to YourErie.com, Trooper Heather Kittle reported there were multiple witnesses at the scene of the shooting.

“Through the course of the investigation so far that’s how we’ve determined that Eppley was shooting downrange, turned around, and started shooting at the victim,” Kittle stated.

An autopsy for Eppley is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on December 23 in Erie.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has closed the gun range until further notice, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

