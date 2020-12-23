Police Release Details of Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Interstate 80

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have released the details of a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Interstate 80 last week.

According to police, around 12:22 p.m. on December 16, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 34, in Clinton Township, Venango County, near the Porter Road overpass.

Police say 42-year-old Malkit S. Paul, of Whitsett, North Carolina, was operating a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling west when he lost control of the truck as it began to fishtail on the slippery roadway.

The truck then overturned onto its driver’s side and slid off the road on the north side, striking a speed limit sign. It slid approximately 180 feet across an embankment then came to rest facing northeast.

Paul was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The truck was removed from the scene by Hovis Auto & Truck Supply.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.



