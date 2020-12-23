 

Redbank’s Mansfield, Karns City’s Waltman Named to Pa. Football Writers’ All-State Team

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

87658811-DX2_2906 (1)On December 22, four District 9 football players were named to the Pa. Football Writers’ All-State team. Redbank Valley defensive end Joe Mansfield received a Class A all-state nod, while Brookville quarterback Jack Krug and Karns City linebacker Nathan Waltman made the Class AA squad. St. Marys offensive lineman Garrett Bauer received Class AAA all-state honors.

(Photo by Paul Burdick.)

Joe Mansfield tallied 9.5 sacks as the star of Redbank Valley’s elite defense. He also registered 17.5 tackles for a loss and recovered four fumbles for a Bulldogs squad that won their first state playoff game in school history in 2020.

Jack Krug was one of Pennsylvania’s premier quarterbacks, throwing for 2369 yards and 31 touchdowns in eight games. He also ran for 216 yards and turned the ball over only five times all season.

Nathan Waltman was Karns City’s defensive standout, tallying 81 tackles, including 14 tackles for a loss. Waltman also forced two fumbles while leading Karns City’s hard hitting defense.

Garrett Bauer was one of the district’s top linemen, and his work in the trenches helped to clear the way for St. Mary’s successful season in the D9 North Large School Division. Bauer was tasked with protecting star quarterback Christian Coudriet, and his stellar offensive season would not have been possible without the work of Bauer and his teammates on strong St. Marys offensive front.


