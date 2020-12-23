Robert “Bob” Miles Lindemuth, 88, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, while a patient at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

He was born on October 4, 1932, to Alma E. (Beatty) and Clyde W. Lindemuth Sr., in Brookville.

He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1950. He later received training in TV repair. He served active duty with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He married Corrinne Darland on June 30, 1956, in Sacramento, CA; Corrinne survives him.

Bob was a telecommunications expert and held many positions within the field throughout his career, even owning his own business, Bob’s TV, for a time. He retired as an employee for Elite Communications.

He was a member of the Richardsville Baptist Church for his entire life beginning at eleven years old. His life of ministry included many years as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. He loved to sing, performing many solos. He became a Certified Lay Minister and spoke when needed at various churches and nursing homes.

He was a member of the Brookville Ministerial Association and dedicated many hours to the Brookville Food Pantry. He was also an active member of American Baptist Churches USA. For many years he did a puppet ministry for both his local church and area nursing homes.

He served as a very active board member for the Judson Baptist Camp and the Richardsville Community Center. Bob’s life was one of service to God, his family, his community, and his church.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by four children, Philip (Rita) Lindemuth of Knoxdale, PA, Paul (Cheryl) Lindemuth of Lake Forest, CA, Pamela (George) Prinkey of Brookville, PA, and Peter (Bethany) Lindemuth of Brookville, PA; nine grandchildren, Wendy Jackson, Ian (Anna) Lindemuth, Isaac (Jasleen Kaur) Lindemuth, Steven Lindemuth, Matthew Lindemuth, Kelcie (Nathan) Walburn, Evan Prinkey, Carter Lindemuth, and Emily Lindemuth; four great grandchildren, Siãn Jackson, Dallan Jackson, Eloise Lindemuth, and Clare Lindemuth; and one brother, Clyde W. Lindemuth Jr.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in passing by one sister, Alma Louise Shaffer; and one great grandchild, Mary Lindemuth.

A funeral service will be broadcast live on Saturday, December 26, 2020, beginning at 1pm and officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker.

Interment will take place at Richardsville Cemetery, Richardsville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Richardsville Baptist Church, PO Box 374, Brookville, PA 15825 or to the Judson Baptist Camp, 398 Holliday Rd., North Springfield, PA 16430.

Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/43500 into your web browser.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.