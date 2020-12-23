SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Makes Christmas Shopping Simple!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery’s Gift Guide makes Christmas shopping simple, easy, and fun!
Everyone knows Christmas shopping can be stressful and time consuming. That’s why Deer Creek Winery put together their Gift Guide to help make your Christmas shopping a snap.
The Gift Guide offers festive gift options that can be ordered online or for pick-up at Deer Creek Winery locations.
You can also sign up for the Deer Creek Winery Club, purchase a club membership as a gift, or purchase gift cards online.
Deer Creek is also offering NEW Christmas wines!
Sweet Aurora is a sweet white wine with a wintry label, Sugar Plum is a sweet spiced pear and plum blend, and the Third Holiday Edition is a sweet pecan enhanced wine.
The Pinot Noel, which is a sweet Pinot Noir, is also still available with part of the proceeds of each sale going to a local food bank.
Along with the other special holiday wines, Deer Creek is also offering a special pair of Christmas Wines: Abominable White, a sweet Seyval grape wine, and Rudolf Red, a sweet Fredonia Grape wine.
Don’t forget, use WRAPPING as a promo code for FREE bottle wrapping with your online order.
Deer Creek currently has $10 Shipping on 4-11 bottles – and you can still get FREE wrapping with the WRAPPING promo code!
Order a case of wine to pick up in the winery and automatically get free bottle wrapping!
You can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up or curbside service at the Shippenville location!
The winery is open daily. Click here for hours.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
