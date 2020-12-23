The North Clarion Drama Club Presents Virtual Performance of ‘The North Pole Chronicles’

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the North Clarion Drama Club from offering a holiday performance to remember!

The North Clarion Drama Club’s virtual presentation of “The North Pole Chronicles,” written by Pat Cook, is currently available on YouTube. It is also available Live on NC TV at 7:00 p.m. through January 1, 2021.

Ho, ho, ho! Join the host of The North Pole Chronicles for this special online show that reveals many behind-the-scenes secrets about Santa’s operations at the North Pole. We start with a press conference to answer the press’s questions about the jolly guy, then meet the elves who care for the reindeer and the elves who work the gift suggestion hotline. But the biggest mystery is where Mrs. Claus has disappeared to. Find out in a surprising ending that will leave a smile on everyone’s face.

The performance was produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Denver, Colorado.

Cast (In Order of Appearance):

Host . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Molly Ellenberger

Press Secretary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Emily Ion

Reporter One . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Morgan Minich

Reporter Two . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Abigail Seaholtz

Reporter Three . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Lily Bell

Reporter Four . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Angelina DiChristina

Santa Claus . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Parker Evans

Eeny. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Shelby Faller

Meeny. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Angelina DiChristina

Miney. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Alexy McDermid

Sol. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Nevaeh Hatcher

Sarge. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Abigail Seaholtz

Gladys Snowing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Morgan Minich

Betty. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Emily Ion

Merv. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ..Parker Evans

Matilda. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Abigail Seaholtz

Flo. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Nevaeh Hatcher

Mrs.Claus. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Lily Bell

Cleo. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Shelby Faller

Fiona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Alexy McDermid

Production:

Director. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Christin Woodrow

Assistant Director. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Lexy McDermid

Costumes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Cast Contributions

Poster Design . . . . . . . .Emily Ion and Lexy McDermid

Programs . . . . . . . . . . .Emily Ion and Lexy McDermid

Spam Commercial. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Emily Ion

Hotline Commercial . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Lexy McDermid,

Emily Ion, Molly Ellenberger, Parker Evans

Yuletide Soap Commercial . Emily Ion, Nevaeh Hatcher

Music Track . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ..Morgan Minich

NP Chronicles Logo Design . . . . . . . . . Lexy McDermid

NP Chronicles Logo Artist. . . . . . . . Molly Ellenberger

Check out this holiday performance at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPvefncVrls&feature=youtu.be.

Ho Ho Ho! The North Pole Chronicles Program

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.