Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

The North Clarion Drama Club Presents Virtual Performance of ‘The North Pole Chronicles’

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen-Shot-2020-12-22-at-8.17.25-AMCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the North Clarion Drama Club from offering a holiday performance to remember!

The North Clarion Drama Club’s virtual presentation of “The North Pole Chronicles,” written by Pat Cook, is currently available on YouTube. It is also available Live on NC TV at 7:00 p.m. through January 1, 2021.

Ho, ho, ho! Join the host of The North Pole Chronicles for this special online show that reveals many behind-the-scenes secrets about Santa’s operations at the North Pole. We start with a press conference to answer the press’s questions about the jolly guy, then meet the elves who care for the reindeer and the elves who work the gift suggestion hotline. But the biggest mystery is where Mrs. Claus has disappeared to. Find out in a surprising ending that will leave a smile on everyone’s face.

The performance was produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Denver, Colorado.

Cast (In Order of Appearance):
Host . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Molly Ellenberger
Press Secretary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Emily Ion
Reporter One . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Morgan Minich
Reporter Two . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Abigail Seaholtz
Reporter Three . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Lily Bell
Reporter Four . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Angelina DiChristina
Santa Claus . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Parker Evans
Eeny. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Shelby Faller
Meeny. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Angelina DiChristina
Miney. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Alexy McDermid
Sol. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Nevaeh Hatcher
Sarge. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Abigail Seaholtz
Gladys Snowing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Morgan Minich
Betty. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Emily Ion
Merv. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ..Parker Evans
Matilda. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Abigail Seaholtz
Flo. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Nevaeh Hatcher
Mrs.Claus. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Lily Bell
Cleo. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Shelby Faller
Fiona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Alexy McDermid

Production:
Director. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Christin Woodrow
Assistant Director. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Lexy McDermid
Costumes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Cast Contributions
Poster Design . . . . . . . .Emily Ion and Lexy McDermid
Programs . . . . . . . . . . .Emily Ion and Lexy McDermid
Spam Commercial. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Emily Ion
Hotline Commercial . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Lexy McDermid,
Emily Ion, Molly Ellenberger, Parker Evans
Yuletide Soap Commercial . Emily Ion, Nevaeh Hatcher
Music Track . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ..Morgan Minich
NP Chronicles Logo Design . . . . . . . . . Lexy McDermid
NP Chronicles Logo Artist. . . . . . . . Molly Ellenberger

Check out this holiday performance at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPvefncVrls&feature=youtu.be.

Ho Ho Ho! The North Pole Chronicles Program


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

