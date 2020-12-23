Two People Injured in Tractor-Trailer vs. Pickup Crash on Interstate 80

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:04 p.m. on December 16, on I-80 eastbound, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, just east of Stone Church Road overpass.

Police say 18-year-old Gian M. Lopez, of Newark, Delaware, was operating a 2011 Ford F-150, traveling eastbound in the right lane when he swerved left into the passing lane in front of a 2013 Freightliner truck. The truck struck Lopez’s vehicle which then swerved back into the right lane and continued off the side of the roadway, striking a guide rail on the southern berm.

Lopez then swerved to the left, striking the rear passenger side of the tractor-trailer before continuing east along the southern berm of the roadway. The vehicle then swerved to the right off the road and approximately 20 feet up a steep embankment where it came to a final rest.

The tractor-trailer continued east approximately 1,000 feet then exited the roadway and came to a stop on the southern berm.

Lopez and a passenger in his vehicle, whose name was not released, were both transported to Grove City Hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

The name of the tractor-trailer driver was not released.

He was not injured.

Hovis Towing and Superior Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.