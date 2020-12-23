Hanover Eagle Cam Back for the Season

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A new season of live-streamed action from a bald-eagle nest near Codorus State Park in Hanover, Pa. is underway.

(Photo: Codorus State Park)

The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Tuesday announced its popular EagleCam, a joint project with partners HDOnTap and Comcast Business, has returned.

The Hanover cam is one of two bald-eagle livestreams the Game Commission, HDOnTap, and Comcast Business are planning this nesting season. No date has been selected for the launch of the Farm Country EagleCam.

This is the seventh year for the 24-7 livestream at the Hanover nest. HDOnTap Co-Founder Tiffany Sears said the company is excited the action has begun.

“This is one of our most popular live cameras,” Sears said. “Since 2015, viewers have enjoyed ​over 40 million hours of 24-7, live HD video​ and audio from the nest, as well as daily time-lapse clips on screens worldwide.”

The last two seasons have been tough ones for the eagles at the Hanover nest. No chicks have hatched in either. Last season, viewers watched patiently as the pair of adult eagles took turns incubating their clutch of two eggs, but by late March, the eggs still hadn’t hatched and were deemed unviable.

Eagle-lovers everywhere are hoping this year will be different.

Comcast Business​ has generously signed on for another year to provide the Internet connectivity for both EagleCam livestreams.

“Comcast Business is proud to again partner with HDOnTap to provide fast, reliable, and secure Internet service that will enable nature enthusiasts to continue watching and learning about these amazing bald eagles,” said Aaron Mimran, Vice President of Comcast Business for the company’s Keystone Region.

“HDOnTap is also thrilled to be working again with Raptor Biologist, Zoey Greenberg, on the Hanover Bald Eagle Blog, to help share with viewers educational information, photos and video highlights pertaining to Bald Eagles and specifically the events at the Hanover nest,” says Tiffany Sears. The blog can be found at: ​https://hdontap.com/index.php/articles/type/category/hanover_eagle_updates. ​

The Hanover, Pa. livestream can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov and on HDOnTap’s website, where it can be found on HDOnTap’s ​Live Hanover Bald Eagles ​page.

“The resurgence of bald eagles in Pennsylvania represents one of the greatest conservation success stories in the country,” said Steve Smith, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Information and Education. “It’s a product of decades of planning and hard work by Game Commission staff. We are excited for this opportunity to once again bring this pair into homes and schools across the country through the livestream.”

