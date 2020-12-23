 

Venango County Man Wanted on Felony Drug Charges Taken Into Custody

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 @ 03:12 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

devon-mcclellandSUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Sugarcreek Borough Police say 27-year-old Devon Jeremy McClelland, of Oil City, was arrested without further incident at an undisclosed location in Franklin around 1:30 p.m. on December 23.

According to police, it was due to the overwhelming public response by concerned citizens that McClelland was located and taken into custody.

Court documents indicate McClelland was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:28 p.m. on December 23, on the following charges:

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1
– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to being a “flight risk,” according to the court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 30, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

