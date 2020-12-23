Wanted Venango County Man Charged in Connection With Major Heroin Bust

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Officials say the charges against an Oil City man wanted on an active warrant are related to a heroin ring that was recently busted in the Venango County area.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against 27-year-old Devon Jeremy McClelland, of Oil City on December 14:

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Authorities are still attempting to locate McClelland. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department at 814-437-3703.

The charges are related to a year-long investigation that culminated in a major heroin bust in Oil City.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department initiated an investigation in December 2019 into the sale and distribution of large amounts of heroin laced with fentanyl in and around the Venango County area. During the investigation, police identified individuals involved at various levels in the sale, distribution, and transportation of heroin in the area.

According to the complaint, an apartment on the second floor of 112 Bissell Avenue in Oil City was identified as the base of the operations early in the investigation, and the individuals identified as residing there were Donald Albritton-King and a male, identified only as “Rocco.”

Between the two individuals, they were reportedly arranging for and bringing to the Venango County area large amounts of heroin laced with fentanyl, the complaint states.

First Controlled Purchase and Interviews

On December 3, 2019, police arranged a controlled purchase with a confidential informant (CI) to make contact with a person who was known to police to be involved in the sale of controlled substances. Officers from the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department set up the controlled buy and purchased 42 bags of heroin that also contained fentanyl from Devon McClelland who was assisted by co-conspirator Michael Tighe in the transportation and delivery of the heroin to the CI in the city of Franklin on Liberty Street.

The complaint notes the items obtained from the controlled purchase were then prepared and sent to the Erie State Police Crime Lab for testing, which resulted in the discovery that the suspected heroin contained only fentanyl.

Police then conducted further interviews with individuals involved in the use of heroin as well as concerned citizens in the area of 112 Bissell Avenue, resulting in consistent reports of large amounts of heroin being sold out of the residence and large amounts of vehicle traffic and foot traffic in the area, according to the complaint.

Surveillance and Further Interviews

Surveillance was then conducted in the area of the residence, during which police observed the heavy foot traffic and also saw Albritton-King often outside the residence leaning in the window of vehicles stopped at the residence. The complaint notes Albritton-King would usually turn and walk back to the residence in a very short time, which was consistent with reports advising people making purchases of controlled substances would just pull up, and Albritton-King would go out to their vehicles.

On January 24, 2020, police conducted an interview with a third known individual concerning the ongoing sale and use of heroin laced with fentanyl being delivered, mixed, and sold from the Bissell Avenue residence.

According to the complaint, the individual reported that Albritton-King and “Rocco” were also associated with a slender black male from the Philadelphia area who would arrive at the apartment and bring in large amounts of heroin and fentanyl. The individual told police a tall, slender black female would then, on a plate, mix large amounts of heroin and fentanyl together and package the substances for sale.

The individual reported that Albritton-King and “Rocco” also sold from other locations including a house on Liberty Street in Franklin and others depending on the time. The individual told police they had observed as much as six ounces of heroin/fentanyl at one time at the Bissell Avenue residence, and also stated that Albritton-King and “Rocco” were selling almost constantly and had other people also selling for them, though the individual did not know who the other people were.

Police continued surveillance on the Bissell Avenue residence on February 16, 2020, and allegedly observed some traffic as well as vehicles accosted with the residence and with possible illegal activity. That day, police also observed a vehicle identified as belonging to a fourth known individual being operated by a white male whom concerned citizens had reported as often at the residence.

Search Warrant and Second Controlled Purchase

On July 17, 2020, officers working with the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force served a search warrant on 176 Glenview Avenue in Oil City. The complaint notes that while processing the occupant of that residence, a call was received on the suspect’s phone from Albritton-King, and during the suspect’s conversation, which was overheard by police, the suspect was asked if he “had any work” or was “down to sell” and the suspect allegedly stated he had “stepped away from that for a while and was laying low.”

On October 2, 2020, officers from the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department set up a controlled buy from Samuel Zachery Phillips at a parking lot on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin. According to the complaint, Phillips delivered 17 unmarked stamp bags containing suspected heroin laced with fentanyl to a controlled informant. The bags were then prepared and sent to the Erie State Police Crime Lab for testing, which discovered heroin, fentanyl, and Tramadol in the bags.

The complaint notes that during the course of the investigation, Phillips was identified as an associate of Albritton-King, and officers of the Sugarcreek Borough Police also encountered Phillips and Albritton-King together in a vehicle on October 4 during the investigation of an unrelated theft.

“Rocco” Identified and Arrested

Around 1:05 p.m. on November 6, police conducted a buy/bust operation, setting up a controlled purchase of two bricks of heroin for $300.00 each from the target of the investigation, the man identified only as “Rocco.”

The complaint states that “Rocco” was then identified as Franco Sicillano.

Following his arrest, Siciliano allegedly admitted that he had come to the Venango County area in October 2019 after Albritton-King, who he had known for years, advised him that they could sell large amounts of heroin in the area and make a lot of money. Siciliano told police Albritton-King was correct, and from October 2019 until his arrest on November 6, 2020, they sold large amounts of heroin at various locations in the Venango County area, including Sugarcreek, Franklin, and Oil City.

According to the complaint, along with Albritton-King, Siciliano also identified Phillips, McClelland, and Tighe, with others to be named later, as being involved in the distribution of heroin. Siciliano allegedly went on to state he had large amounts of heroin brought to the area from Philadelphia at a rate of approximately 400 grams one to two times per week, and that once it arrived, he and Albritton-King broke it down to various other individuals to distribute.

The complaint states Siciliano admitted that they were selling approximately $25,000 of heroin each month in and around Venango County.

Court documents indicate 43-year-old Donald E. Albritton-King, of Oil City, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:45 p.m. on December 14, on the following charges:

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied, and the action reason listed as “Flight Risk.”

Court documents indicate 34-year-old Samuel Zachery Phillips, of Franklin, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 4:30 p.m. on December 14, on the following charges:

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

He was also lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied and the action reason listed as “Flight Risk.”

According to court documents, 51-year-old Michael Shannon Tighe, of Oil City, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 1:00 p.m. on December 15, on the following charges:

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail pending $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Albritton-King, Phillips, and Tighe are all scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 8:30 a.m. on December 30.

The following charges against 40-year-old Franco Siciliano, of Oil City, were held for court on December 9:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Use/Poss Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

His case is continuing to make its way through the Common Pleas Court system.

He remains lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to being a flight risk.

RELATED:

Police Seeking Local Man Wanted on Felony Drug Charges

Details of Major Heroin Bust in Venango County Released

Police Make Two Arrests, Additional Arrests Anticipated in Drug Ring Investigation

Sugarcreek Borough Police Nab Suspected Heroin Dealer in Undercover Operation

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.