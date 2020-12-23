 

UPDATED on 12/24/20 – WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 @ 02:12 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

snowplow-1024x588CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Instructions:

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

Target Area:
Allegheny
Armstrong
Beaver
Butler
Clarion
Fayette
Forest
Greene
Indiana
Jefferson
Lawrence
Mercer
Venango
Washington
Westmoreland


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

