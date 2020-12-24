A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain. High near 49. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight – Rain before 10pm, then snow. Low around 20. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Christmas DaySnow showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Isolated snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow after 2am, mixing with rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

