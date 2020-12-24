Area Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 28

RAYBURN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Templeton man was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 28 in Rayburn Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:22 a.m. on December 23, on State Route 28 at its intersection with Staleys Courts Road, in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 23-year-old Robert D. Smith, of Worthington, Pa., was operating a 2017 Dodge RAM, making a left turn onto State Route 28 from Staleys Courts Road when he failed to yield at the stop sign. Smith’s vehicle was then struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 59-year-old Dana P. Burford, of Templeton.

Following the initial impact, Burford’s vehicle also struck a ditch along the right side of the roadway.

According to police, Smith was using a seat belt while Burford was not.

Burford suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by Kittanning EMS.

Smith was not injured.

Mike’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

