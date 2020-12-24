Case Against Newbie Man Charged With Harassing Man Moves Forward

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a New Bethlehem man who allegedly harassed a man in Hawthorn earlier this year moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 60-year-old Ronald Edward Buzard were waived for court on December 22:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3



– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

The above charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

One first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats against Buzard was withdrawn.

He is currently free on $35,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:00 p.m. on September 25, Ronald Buzard went to a known victim’s residence on Maple Street in Hawthorn Borough, Clarion County, in an attempt to sell tire rims to the victim.

Buzard allegedly threw the rim over the victim’s fence, almost striking the victim and his dog. He then told the victim to sell the rims on eBay or Facebook and keep the money for a prior deal in which Buzard owed the victim $1,000.00.

The victim refused and told Buzard not to come back, according to the complaint.

Buzard then allegedly raised his voice, pointed at the victim, and told him to take the rims. The victim again refused and tossed the rim outside of his fence, and Buzard allegedly stated that “if he would have hit his truck, he was going to kill him,” the complaint indicates.

The victim provided pictures of Buzard at his fence and completed a statement on what occurred during the incident, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, this is a repeated course of conduct for Buzard. He also allegedly went to the victim’s residence on August 21 and attempted to sell the victim a shotgun. When the victim refused and told him to leave and not come back, Buzard allegedly threatened to shoot the victim, stating: “I can kill you and your dogs right now because this gun is unregistered and no one would ever know.” The victim reported he did not want to file charges at the time because he believed Buzard would “lie his way out of it.”

Buzard also allegedly went to the victim’s residence while highly intoxicated and drinking from an open bottle of vodka on July 11. During that incident, Buzard reportedly waved a Savage Model 93 rifle around, the complaint notes.

When asked if he pointed the rifle at him, the victim stated he did not. However, Buzard then allegedly tried to get the victim to purchase the rifle, and when the victim refused and told Buzard to leave, Buzard began to make threats toward the victim, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Buzard then left the rifle hanging on the victim’s fence. Police took the rifle as evidence and checked to see if it had been reported stolen. The complaint notes it was not stolen, and it was placed into evidence and then returned to Buzard a few days later.

Following the incidents, police attempted to speak to Buzard numerous times, including on October 3, 4, and 8. However, police were unable to make contact with Buzard, and he did not return their calls, the complaint states.

The charges were filed against Buzard through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on November 12.

