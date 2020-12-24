Clarion County Adopts New Budget, Contracts for Three Towers, Stand Together

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a 2021 county budget that requires no increase in taxes.

“Budget Director Rose Logue and Commissioner Ed Heasley did an outstanding job on the budget,” said Tharan. “It includes no tax increases, and that’s what we like.”

Logue said the final budget is about $50,000.00 more than the preliminary budget, but the final budget also includes about $50,000.00 in revenue, making it a balanced budget.

The $19 million complete budget is available on the county website here.

“Resolution #20 of 2020 adopted the budget and fixed the tax rates for 2021, 2021 millage for debt service at 1.5 mills, and 2021 County per capita tax rate at five dollars,” said Brosius.

Commissioners also unanimously extended its declaration of disaster emergency due to COVID-19 through the end of March 2021. Clarion County Courts have already extended its declaration of emergency to March 31, 2021.

Commissioners selected Tower Services Unlimited of Harrisburg as the low bidder for constructing three towers to be constructed in Shippenville (former Sorce Warehouse), Cottage Hill, and East Brady. Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers said the three towers include: a 118-foot self-supporting communication tower, a 150-foot monopole, and a 250-foot self-supporting communication tower.

Tower Services Unlimited submitted a bid of $775,835.00, and the bid for Allstate Tower of Henderson, Kentucky, was $779,298.00.

Construction is expected within 90 days.

Stand Together

A contract with Stand Together, a new program between the Human Services Mental Health Department with Great Lakes Behavioral Research, was approved with no county match required.

“This is a new program,” said Dan Groover. “It’s coming out of a Cares Grant. The Stand Together program is a peer-to-peer driven anti-stigma campaign piloted by Clarion Area School District starting in January. This contract probably will have to be renewed at the end of the school year. (It) is supposed to go from school year to year, and seeing how June will be the end of the first-year contract, I’ll probably submit again sometime in May or June to have this contract renewed at that time. It will only be $400.00 because we won’t have to pay for the training again if we use the same trainer. It would just be for the licensing fee for the next couple of years.

“So what basically is this doing for the kids? It’s an anti-mental health and drug and alcohol stigma program. It’ll be just like the Bible Club or the National Honor Society, or any other club operated within the school district. The kids will come together. They’ll get trained for a couple of days on substance abuse and mental health.

“Then, they will push it out to their peers, and they will come up with different programs throughout the year to educate the staff and the other students on what it’s like to have a mental health or substance abuse issue. It’s really an awareness program. It’s really amazing.

“Any support that we can give these kids in school, especially with the mental health and substance abuse, is a great attribute in this program.”

In other business:

• Commissioners reappointed Joseph A. Burns for a three-year term on the Clarion County Planning Commission.

• Reappointed board members for the 2021 Clarion County Local Emergency Planning Committee.

• Approved an intergovernmental agreement on behalf of the Clarion County Sheriff with the Court of Common Pleas of Clarion County, Domestic Relations Section to provide security and perform other duties. The term is to be determined, and the cost is the individuals’ pay rate performing the duties. The sheriff’s office has provided the service in the past when needed.

• Announced the retirement of County Auditor Sue Leonard effective December 31, 2020.

• Re-organizational meeting: Monday, January 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. via Zoom.

• Work Session: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom.

• Commissioner/Salary Board meeting: Tuesday, January 12th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom.

