Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mrs. Claus’ Frozen Cranberry Cocktail

Thursday, December 24, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This festive recipe will be a nice addition to your Christmas season!

Ingredients

Granulated sugar, to rim the glasses
1 cup cranberry juice

1/4 cup white rum
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons simple syrup
1-1/2 cups ice cubes
Sugared cranberries, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Prep your glassware
Moisten the rim of each cocktail glass with water or citrus juice. Sprinkle sugar into a shallow bowl. Hold each glass upside down and dip the rim into the sugar. Set aside.

Step 2: Combine ingredients
Add the cranberry juice, rum, lime juice, lemon juice, simple syrup and ice cubes to a blender.

Step 3: Blend
Cover and blend until slushy. Taste and stir in more simple syrup to sweeten, if desired.

Step 4: Garnish
Pour into cocktail glasses, garnish with sugared cranberries and serve immediately. Cheers!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


