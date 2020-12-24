Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mrs. Claus’ Frozen Cranberry Cocktail

This festive recipe will be a nice addition to your Christmas season!

Ingredients

Granulated sugar, to rim the glasses

1 cup cranberry juice



1/4 cup white rum2 tablespoons fresh lime juice2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice2 tablespoons simple syrup1-1/2 cups ice cubesSugared cranberries, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Prep your glassware

Moisten the rim of each cocktail glass with water or citrus juice. Sprinkle sugar into a shallow bowl. Hold each glass upside down and dip the rim into the sugar. Set aside.

Step 2: Combine ingredients

Add the cranberry juice, rum, lime juice, lemon juice, simple syrup and ice cubes to a blender.

Step 3: Blend

Cover and blend until slushy. Taste and stir in more simple syrup to sweeten, if desired.

Step 4: Garnish

Pour into cocktail glasses, garnish with sugared cranberries and serve immediately. Cheers!

