Clarion County Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases, Two New Deaths; 11 Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, on Thursday, December 24, Clarion County reported 35 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

Neighboring Forest County reported 11 new cases.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/24/20 – 9,230



12/23/20 – 9,60512/22/20 – 7,96212/21/20 – 7,88712/20/20 – 7,21312/19/20 – 9,83412/18/20 – 9,320

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 3016 61 3077 64 (1 new) Butler 8198 159 8357 165 (9 new) Clarion 1850 35 1885 36 (2 new) Clearfield 3459 83 3542 39 (1 new) Crawford 4479 73 4552 67 (1 new) Elk 1207 57 1264 14 (1 new) Forest 231 11 242 3 Indiana 3739 45 3784 105 (3 new) Jefferson 1711 49 1760 32 (1 new) McKean 1398 88 1486 14 Mercer 5364 99 5463 120 (7 new) Venango 2125 24 2149 36 (1 new) Warren 1249 19 1268 23 (2 new)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 23, that there were 9,230 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 590,386.

There are 6,142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,263 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, there were 276 new deaths reported for a total of 14,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 46,750 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,193,528 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 49,840 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,070 cases among employees, for a total of 58,910 at 1,443 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,340 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 22:

– 109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

Through Dec. 24:

– 57,602 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.