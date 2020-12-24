Clarion Hospital Reports 50 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths Since Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 50 new positive COVID-19 tests and three deaths since their last report.

The previous report was released on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update December 23, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/22/2020: 10,223

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 8,634

Positives: 1,421

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/22/2020: 32,157

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 13,534

Positives: 1,654

Hospital Inpatients. As of 12/23/2020, 10:00 a.m:

Clarion Hospital: 17 patients. 3 suspected. 14 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Clarion Hospital reported three recent deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health: one on December 21 and two on December 23.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

54 patients. 0 suspected. 54 confirmed. 5 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported seven deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on December 22.

· Always:

* Wear a mask.

* Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

* Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

* Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

* If you feel sick, stay home.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The Clarion Hospital collection site will be closing at 1:00 p.m. on December 24 and will be closed on December 25. The site will also be closing at 1:00 p.m. on December 31 and will be closed on January 1.

VACCINE:

Butler Health System is closely monitoring their Pfizer vaccine inventory. They are pleased to report that after accounting for all BHS healthcare workers, there is a limited quantity remaining, and they are offering vaccine as they are able to first line responders in our community – EMS, police and fire personnel. BHS cannot do what they do without them, and thank them.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

