Featured Local Job: CDFC Coordinator

Thursday, December 24, 2020 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

There is a Clarion Drug Free Coalition Coordinator position now open at Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.

Full time position
Salary $41,378

This position is the Community Coordinator for the Drug Free Communities Grant (DFCC) in Clarion County.

Responsibilities include:

  • Assisting Project Director in coordination and facilitation of the DFCC
  • Providing staff support to the Project Director as well as the DFC Coalition and Project committees
  • Providing prevention services through community events and meetings
  • Coordinating meetings and activities with local school clubs
  • Organizing substance abuse prevention activities with youth and adults
  • Organizing local prescription drug take back events

Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm
Evening and weekend work is required based on scheduled events

Some travel is involved, which can be daily or possible overnight depending on scheduled trainings and events.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Education or Human Services along with one year of prevention work.
  • Applicant must have community engagement skills, ability to work independently, organized, event planning, and public speaking capabilities.

Benefits include:

  • Medical
  • Vision
  • Dental
  • 401k
  • PTO
  • Health Savings Account

(waiting period may apply)

To apply, please send a resume with three references to jnorthey@aicdac.org.


