Featured Local Job: CDFC Coordinator

There is a Clarion Drug Free Coalition Coordinator position now open at Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.

Full time position

Salary $41,378

This position is the Community Coordinator for the Drug Free Communities Grant (DFCC) in Clarion County.

Responsibilities include:

Assisting Project Director in coordination and facilitation of the DFCC

Providing staff support to the Project Director as well as the DFC Coalition and Project committees

Providing prevention services through community events and meetings

Coordinating meetings and activities with local school clubs

Organizing substance abuse prevention activities with youth and adults

Organizing local prescription drug take back events

Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm

Evening and weekend work is required based on scheduled events

Some travel is involved, which can be daily or possible overnight depending on scheduled trainings and events.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Education or Human Services along with one year of prevention work.

Applicant must have community engagement skills, ability to work independently, organized, event planning, and public speaking capabilities.

Benefits include:

Medical

Vision

Dental

401k

PTO

Health Savings Account

(waiting period may apply)

To apply, please send a resume with three references to jnorthey@aicdac.org.

