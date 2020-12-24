Floyd E. Russell, 85, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early morning of Monday, December 21, 2020.

Born November 23, 1935, in Rockland Twp, he was the son of the late Glenn H. and Leona (Bell) Russell. Floyd proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during Peacetime from 1956 to 1960; he was Honorably discharged as a BT3.

Floyd was married to Mary Jo Russell; she preceded him in death.

Floyd worked as a Painter for Chicago Pneumatic Tool, before spending the next 25 years as a Garage Foreman and Mechanic for PennDot.

In his spare time, Floyd was a man of the great outdoors, whether it be out at the racetracks or hunting. He loved NASCAR, used to race stock cars at local tracks, and had a passion for working on cars. He was also an avid hunter, being a lifetime member of the Venango County Fox and Coon Club. Floyd was also a member of the American Legion and VFW.

Most of all, Floyd loved his family and especially enjoyed the times he got to spend with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Scott A. Russell and his wife, Sharon Burckett, of Oil City, and Rob Russell and his wife, Robin, of Polk; his daughter, Lisa Lowell of Franklin; his five grandchildren, Ernest Taylor and his fiance, Chelsea Bennett, of Franklin, Alex Russell and his wife, Stephanie, and Dale Russell, both of Oil City, Heather Amback of Franklin, and Tiffany Amback of Georgia; his four great-grandchildren, Benson, Hayden, Emaline, and Alex; and by his sister, Betty McAlister of Oil City.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Floyd was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Linda Johanna Russell; and by his two sisters, Jane McCauley and Caroline Russell.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral services for Floyd will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Floyd will be laid to rest in Rockland Cemetery at a later date.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Floyd’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.