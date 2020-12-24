GANT: Brookville Man Accused of Raping, Assaulting Woman

BURNSIDE TWP., Pa. (GANT) – An area man is being accused of raping and physically assaulting a woman during a series of domestic violence incidents in Burnside Township.

William Robert Winkelman, 48, of Brookville is charged by Trooper Craig A. Hooven of the Punxsutawney-based state police with aggravated assault (two counts), rape, strangulation and sexual assault, all felonies.

In addition, he’s charged with terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and simple assault (three counts), all misdemeanors, and summary harassment (three counts).

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed on Dec. 23, the victim hand delivered photographs documenting previous domestic abuse to the Clearfield County District Attorney’s office during court April 29 at the Clearfield County Jail.

Further investigation occurred when the DA’s office turned these photographs over to state police Dec. 1. Hooven interviewed the victim Dec. 6 in order to have her provide details of each incident.

She said on Dec. 25, 2018, she was at her Burnside Township home, and Winkelman was drinking “heavily.” She said he got angry with her and began to punch her in the face with a closed fist.

She said he grabbed her by the hair, dragging her through the residence and smacking her forehead off the walls and floor. He also allegedly kicked her in the ribs and stomach.

The victim didn’t go to the hospital for medical treatment and instead used butterfly bandages to suture her injuries, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

She said on Feb. 10, 2019, Winkelman became argumentative again. She said he came after her when she tried to get away, grabbing her hair and putting his arm around her neck.

Then, she said he began to punch, kick and slap her and while she was on her stomach, he began to tighten his grip around her neck, which restricted her ability to breathe.

He allegedly got the cord for the vacuum and put it around her throat. When she tried to stop him, she said Winkelman took her hands and tied them behind her back with the cord.

The victim said Winkelman pulled the cord tighter and tighter while reportedly making the comment that: “today is the day that you die, and then I’ll kill myself.”

On Jan. 1, she went to bed but was awoken to Winkelman screaming overtop of her. She said he then ripped her out of bed by her hair, dragging her through the residence.

She said she managed to escape his grip and went into the bathroom. As they “wrestled around,” she said he attempted to strangle her and her head was repeatedly smashed into a stand-up mirror in the corner.

The victim said during the struggle, a knife, which had been concealed in the laundry hamper, fell onto the floor. Winkelman allegedly pointed the knife at her, and ordered her into the bedroom to have sex with him.

She said he threatened to kill her if she attempted to leave the residence. She said that after they had sex, Winkelman threatened to kill her again, if she got out of bed.

