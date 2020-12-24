IUP Students from Clarion County Named Provost Scholars at IUP

INDIANA, Pa. – Students from Clarion County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.

A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available on IUP’s website: www.iup.edu/news-events/news/.

Provost Scholars from this area include:

Lucinda: Dalton R. Brown, Sawmill Road, B.S. in Biochemistry

