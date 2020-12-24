Say What?!: Man Swims 662 Feet Underwater on Only One Breath

LA PAZ, Mexico – A Danish swimmer broke a Guinness World Record by swimming 662 feet, 8.7 inches underwater with a single breath.

Stig Severenson went for a swim in La Paz, Mexico, and took only one breath before swimming the record-breaking distance with his head underwater.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.