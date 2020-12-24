Stephen L. Knoch, 66, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Born in Franklin on February 27, 1954, he was a son of the late Carl L. “Tiny” and Sara “Sally” Weaver Knoch.

He was a 1972 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Stephen started his career at Franklin Steel and retired after 45 years of steelwork from Electralloy in Oil City in February of 2019. He had a passion for steel working, took great pride in his work, and loved to talk to everyone about it.

He enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors. Steve liked to read old westerns as well as history books. He also enjoyed crossword and Sudoku puzzles.

Surviving are his children, Benjamin Knoch and his wife Christina of Virginia, and Rebecca Knoch and her significant other, Dan Frye of Virginia; a sister, Sue Keller and her husband Jan; two grandchildren, Savannah Knoch and Caleb Knoch and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dave Knoch.

There will be no public visitation.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 P.M. Monday at Franklin Cemetery which will also be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page. Please visit

https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to the family c/o Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

