Support These Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Curbside To-Go, Delivery During Pandemic Restrictions

pizza-1702652_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – In the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic, local restaurants are switching things up to offer takeout, curbside services, and delivery.

UPDATED: 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020

We are working to continuously update this list. Email news@exploreClarion.com to add a restaurant at NO CHARGE.

CLARION COUNTY

C

Carriage Inn – Takeout only
520 E State Street, Knox, PA 16232
Open seven days a week.
Monday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
*Breakfast is currently served Saturday and Sunday only
Weekly specials:
Monday – chicken & gravy over biscuits
Tuesday – tacos
Wednesday – jumbo wings
Thursday – spaghetti or lasagna
Friday – fish fry dinners
Call: 814-797-1506

D

Deer Creek Winery – Food & Wine Takeout/Curbside.
3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254
Open seven days a week.
11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Call: 814-354-7392
Visit their Facebook page here for more information.

E

Eat’n Park – Takeout/Curbside Pickup
35 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214
7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Takeout, Convenient Pick-Up Window, and Curbside Pickup.
Website: www.eatnpark.com
Call: 814-227-2188

K

Korner Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery
626 Lawsonham Road Rimersburg, PA 16248
Open seven days a week.
Sundays: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Daily Specials:

  • Thursday, December 24 – Chicken Parmesan or Lasagna (closing at 1pm for Christmas eve)
  • Friday, December 25 – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS!!
  • Saturday, December 26 – Cook’s Choice


    • The menu is subject to change.
    Call: 814-473-8250
    Front window – pick up area.
    Click here to view Korner Restaurant’s Facebook page for more information.

    M

    Montana’s Country Café – Takeout
    18086 PA-208, Marble, PA 16334
    Open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
    The full regular menu is available.
    Daily Specials.
    MONDAY – Glazed Ham Loaf
    TUESDAY – Special Changes Weekly
    WEDNESDAY – Wing Night
    THURSDAY – Special Changes Weekly
    FRIDAY – Fried Fish, Baked Fish, and Fried Shrimp
    SATURDAY – Special Changes Weekly
    For more information, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Montanas-Country-Cafe
    Call: 814-354-7376

    O

    Outlook Inn – Takeout only until January 4th
    2417 Rt 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248
    Open seven days a week.
    Temporary hours:
    Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    Sunday Special, December 20th: Stuffed Chicken Breast
    Call: 724-526-5665
    Daily Specials. Check our Facebook page.

    S

    Sawmill Restaurant – Takeout
    32873 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233
    Open seven days a week.
    7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
    Click here to view the menus.
    Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Sawmill-Restaurant
    Call: 814-744-8578

    Subway – Takeout

    – Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
    – Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
    – New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827

    To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

    Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar – Carryout/Curbside.
    21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254
    CHECK THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE FOR HOLIDAY HOURS.
    Open seven days a week.
    11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    Daily Specials:
    SUNDAY: Burger Sunday
    MONDAY: Ravioli Monday
    TUESDAY: Lasagna
    WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $5.00; Dozen $10.00
    THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $13.50 (Choice of pasta)
    FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $13.00
    SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $17.25
    Call ahead to place your order: 814-226-7013
    Click here to view Sweet Basil’s menu and daily specials.

    T

    The Allegheny Grille – Takeout/Curbside/Delivery.
    40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036
    Open seven days a week.
    11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    Delivery: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    Call: 724-659-5701
    For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

    The Captain Loomis Restaurant – Takeout
    540 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
    Open Tuesday through Sunday. Closed on Mondays.
    4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    Click here to view the menu.
    Call: 814-226-8400

    The Wayside Restaurant – Takeout
    1123 Old Fryburg Road Lucinda, PA 16235
    Tuesday through Saturday, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
    For more information visit their Facebook page here.
    Call: 814-226-7344

    V

    Vince’s Tavern – Take-Out Only – Food and Beer.
    31729 Route 66 Leeper, PA 16233
    Call: 814-744-9960
    For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

    W

    Washington House – Takeout Only – Food & Beer.
    Route 208 Fryburg, PA 16326
    Call: 814-354-2929
    For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

    ARMSTRONG COUNTY

    S

    Subway – Takeout

    – Ford City, 724-763-2020
    – Worthington, 724-297-3132
    – Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
    – Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

    To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

    JEFFERSON COUNTY

    P

    Plyler’s Buffet and Family Restaurant – Take Out through drive-thru
    234 Allegheny Blvd Brookville, PA 15825
    MONDAY – Closed
    TUESDAY – Closed
    WEDNESDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    THURSDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    FRIDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    SATURDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    SUNDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
    Call and check Facebook for daily specials.
    Call: 814-849-7357

    Punxsy Pizza – Curbside/Delivery.
    115 N. Findley Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767
    Hours of Operation:
    Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    • Contactless Delivery Available
    • Curbside / Parking Lot pick-up Available
    • Orders will be taken up until 15 minutes before closing.
    Call: 814-938-8132
    For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

    VENANGO COUNTY

    A

    Abe’s General Store – Takeout
    3874 US 62, Oil City, PA 16301
    MONDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    TUESDAY: CLOSED
    WEDNESDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    THURSDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    FRIDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    SATURDAY: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    SUNDAY: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    Toasted subs, pizzas, salads, deli items.
    Click here to view the menu.
    Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/abesgeneralstore
    Call: 814-271-0474

    B

    Benjamin’s Roadhouse – Carryout/Delivery.
    1211 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
    Open seven days a week.
    Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
    Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    Call: 814-432-7010

    C

    Casey’s Restaurant & Lounge – Takeout/curbside/Delivery.
    630 N. Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301
    Kitchen Open Until 10:00 p.m.
    Delivery, Oil City area, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    Call: 814-676-9226
    For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

    F

    Fox’s Pizza Den – Pick Up/Curbside/Contact Free Delivery
    1233 Liberty Street Franklin, PA 16323
    Order online foxspizzaden.com or call 814-432-2625.

    FoxTales Pub – Carry Out/Curbside Pick Up
    1117 liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
    Food and Mixed Drinks.
    Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Closed Sundays.
    Click here to view the menu.
    Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FoxTalesPub
    Call: 814-437-6636

    H

    Dotty Haggerty’s ice cream and more
    1007 Liberty Street Franklin, PA 16323
    3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    Monday – Cream chicken and biscuits
    Tuesday – Stuffed pork chop dinner
    Wednesday – Meatloaf dinner
    Friday – Beer battered fish dinner
    Call: 814-437-7409

    L

    Leonardo’s Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery
    1267 Liberty St Franklin, PA 16323
    Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Leonardosinfranklin
    Call: 814-432-8421
    Note: The restaurant will be closed from December 24 through January 4 for the holidays.

    Liberty Street Ale House – Pickup.
    1411 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
    Click here to view the menu.
    Call: 814-437-1115

    P

    Plowman Beerlivery
    Deliver Craft beer to Oil City, Franklin, Cranberry, and Rocky Grove
    Website: https://plowmanbeerlivery.weebly.com/
    Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PlowmanBeerlivery
    Call: 814-670-9485

    S

    Scierka’s Tavern – Takeout/Curbside Pick Up
    100 Elk St Oil City, PA 16301
    Wednesday – 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Pizza & Craft Beer
    Friday – 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Polish Dinners, Fish Dinners, and Shrimp Dinners. Craft Beer.
    Saturday – 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Pizza & Craft Beer
    Call: 814-670-9485

    Skinny’s Six Pack Shack – Takeout
    1719 Riverside Drive, Oil City, PA 16301
    Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Skinnys-Six-Pack-Shack-172758176156232
    Call: 814-678-2337

    Spanky’s – Takeout
    1719 Riverside Drive, Oil City, PA 16301
    Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/spankys4/
    Call: 814-677-1075

    Spilling The Beans – Takeout/Curbside Pickup
    2 W. Front Street, Oil City, PA 16301
    Monday through Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    Click here to view the menu.
    Call: 814-677-1177

    T

    That Place Eatery – Take Out Only
    109 State Rte 3005, Kennerdell, PA 16374
    Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    Closed Mondays and Tuesdays
    Wednesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    Friday and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
    Call: 814-908-0030 to place an order.
    For more information, please visit their Facebook page.

    The Grandview Grille’s Fat Dogs
    708 Grandview Road Oil City, PA 16301
    Click here to view the menu.
    Call: 814-346-1898

    V

    Villa Italia Ristorante – Takeout.
    904 E. 2nd Street, Oil City, PA 16301
    11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
    Call: 814-677-1264

    W

    Wanango Country Club – Food & Beer Takeout.
    314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343
    Tuesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
    Visit their website to view their takeout menu.
    Call: 814-676-8133

    We are working to continuously update this list. Email news@exploreClarion.com to add a restaurant at NO CHARGE.


