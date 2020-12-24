Dreaming of a White Christmas? Forecasters Say It’s Likely.

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Those dreaming of a white Christmas this year will likely get their wish.

According to Pat Herald, of the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh, the conditions late Thursday night through Friday morning are on track to provide a bit of that frosted Christmas magic many people are hoping to see.

“I think you’ll have about three inches up there by Christmas morning,” Herald told exploreClarion.com.

According to Herald, the rain during the day today is expected to change over to snow as the temperatures drop in the evening.

While that is good for those hoping for that picturesque Christmas morning, it may mean travel difficulties for anyone out on the roads on Christmas Eve.

“We are calling for it to flash freeze,” Herald noted, adding that the quick drop in the temperature expected in the evening could make for icy roadways, aggravating travel conditions.

The drop in the temperature will also bring a chilly day on Christmas, with temperatures expected to hover in the lower 20s. That cold is expected to remain through Saturday and the temperatures should begin to slowly rise again on Sunday.

Records show that the first snow of the year often occurs in December in our region; although this year, the snow made its first appearance in November. The average snowfall for the month of December is about eight inches.

Though snow is more common in December, that still doesn’t guarantee a white Christmas, which is technically defined by an inch or more of snow.

In our area, a white Christmas only occurs about every ten years or so. Traces of snow on Christmas day are more common, but still only occur about 38 percent of the time.

The last white Christmas on record in the region occurred in 2002 when the region saw about 1.8 inches of snow on Christmas Day.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.