Woman Faces Charges for Spitting On, Scratching, Threatening Officer at UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an Oil City woman who reportedly spit on, scratched, and threatened an officer recently at UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit.

Court documents indicate the UPMC Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Kayla M. Karns.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:20 a.m. on December 19, UPMC Police were alerted to “an out of control situation” in the Behavioral Health Unit.

Police proceeded to the unit and observed a white female, later identified as Kayla Karns, laying on the floor, being physically restrained by three staff members and a doctor.

The complaint indicates Karns was on her back with the doctor holding her left arm. An officer then took over for the doctor, holding Karns’s left arm just above the wrist with one hand and her upper arm with the other hand while positioned over her face.

Karns reportedly continued to squirm in an attempt to get loose and get up. However, staff members continued to restrain her until the nursing staff could administer medication to calm her down via an injection, as ordered by the doctor, the complaint states.

While she was being restrained, Karns told the officer to “let her arm go” and then raised her head and spit in the officer’s eyes twice. The officer then removed his right hand from her arm and covered her mouth, moving her head to the side to prevent her from spitting on anyone else, according to the complaint.

The officer also advised the staff members that they needed to get a “spit hood” or mask to place on Karns.

Karns continued to tell the officer to let her go and then reportedly dug her fingernails into his right hand, breaking the skin, the complaint notes.

After the medication was administered and Karns was somewhat calmed down, the staff members made the decision to release her and let her get up under the condition that she remain calm. After being released, Karns looked at the officer and said she was going to punch him in the face, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Karns through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 22:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

Court documents indicate the following charges were also filed against Karns through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on December 17:

– Aggravated Harassment by Prisoner, Felony 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

The details of the incident that led to the charges, which reportedly occurred on December 17 in Oil City, have not yet been released.

