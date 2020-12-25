A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Christmas Day – Snow before 2pm, then light snow, mainly after 2pm. High near 24. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – Light snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of light snow before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a chance of rain between 9am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.