Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Potato Bake

Friday, December 25, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This sweet potato bake is creamy and comforting!

Ingredients

3 cups cold mashed sweet potatoes (prepared without milk or butter)
1 cup sugar

3 large eggs
1/2 cup 2% milk
1/4 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

TOPPING:
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons cold butter

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, beat the sweet potatoes, sugar, eggs, milk, butter, salt and vanilla until smooth. Transfer to a greased 2-qt. baking dish.

-In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, pecans, and flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture. Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 160°, 45-50 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


