SPONSORED: Families Are LOVING This Polar Express-Themed Dance Production by Clarion Center for the Arts!

CLARION, Pa. – Every year at Christmas time, Clarion Center for the Arts (CCA) puts on a heartfelt Holiday Ballet.
(Photo above courtesy of Kirkland Photography)
Their productions have included reenactments of How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Nativity Story. This year they put together a lovely adaptation of The Polar Express that they titled “I Heard the Bells.”
The original plan had been to hold two performances on December 18th and 19th, but they quickly added two more performances on December 16th and 17th since they would have to limit their audience size.
As COVID-19 cases started to surge, they decided to simply film their production, offering a virtual Ballet experience for families to enjoy. Although they were supposed to film on December 14th and 15th, when more restrictions on businesses were announced on December 10th, everyone dropped what they were doing to get the entire production filmed on December 11th.
Within a matter of 15 hours, CCA dancers and their families rearranged their schedules, bought new tights, organized carpools, grabbed their dance clothes, came to CCA, and filmed an entire show!
The show was filmed in front of a beautiful backdrop created by CCA’s dance instructors and their families. It was truly “all hands on deck” once BreAnna Liberto, the Founder and Director of Clarion Center for the Arts, made the call to push the filming up.
“None of it would have been possible without such an incredible team of dancers, families, instructors, and our amazing videographers, Cam & Bri Kirkland,” Liberto explains.
What’s great about doing a virtual performance during the ongoing pandemic is that the audience is now limitless. Anyone can purchase a virtual ticket for viewing the production online between now and December 31st. And. the best part is that tickets are being sold for a donation of your choice! If you’re looking for a fantastic way to support a local small business while giving your family a great night of entertainment, you can purchase a virtual ticket at the link below.
HOLIDAY BALLET VIRTUAL TICKETS
Here are what some of the happy parents at CCA had to say about this virtual performance:
“Wow. No words. That was beyond what I expected. It was just beautiful.” – Briana U.
“Thank you for making this possible. My daughter was so proud to show us her performance and point out all her teachers and friends.” – Wendy S.
“The Holiday Ballet was so well done! We really enjoyed watching it as a family from the comfort of our living room. Thank you CCA for making this happen despite all the challenges!” – Sara R.
Clarion Center for the Arts offers a character-building experience unlike anything else. This incredible feat was accomplished because of their ongoing commitment to Compassion, Confidence, and Creativity. Through the use of Dance, Music, Theatre, and Circus, CCA is developing the next generation of leaders to be strong in mind, body, spirit, and emotion. You can learn more about what they do at clarioncenterforthearts.com.
