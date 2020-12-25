SPONSORED: FL Crooks & Co. Holds Live Facebook Drawing to Support Local Merchants
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – In the spirit of the season, FL Crooks & Co. gave away twenty-five $25.00 gift cards to twenty-five lucky winners at a live Facebook drawing.
The drawing was held on Tuesday, December 23, 2020, and the following winners were announced:
– Frank Bouch
– Tiffany Bunch
– Susan Cherico
– Tracy Cherico
– Heather Crum
– Deborah Decker
– Dave Farley
– Barbara Fitzsimmons
– Nancy Galucci
– Elizabeth Heigley
– Jean Kaye
– Annette King
– Tara Krick
– Christopher Mohney
– Lynn Mischen
– Bobbi Rankin
– Cheryl Rowe
– Ronald Sossong
– Janine Wagner
– Melanie Wilshire
– Nancy Wolbert
– Curt Wolfe
– Rhonda L. Wolfe
The gift cards can be redeemed at the Hollenbaugh Hometown Meat Market, O’Neil’s Quality Foods, Port’s Clarion Farms Premium Beef, and Red & White in Shippenville. Winners were given the choice to utilize the cards themselves or Pay It Forward and give the card to someone else.
Now, more than ever, it is vital to “Shop Small” and support your local merchants.
The whole community is enriched by shopping locally. The “multiplier effect” shows that each dollar spent in a local store brings as much as $3.50 into the local economy. The US Small Business Administration states that 65% of all new jobs in the past 20 years can be attributed to small businesses.
Along with this major economic impact, the whole community is enriched and enlivened by shopping at and supporting small businesses in your local town. “Shopping Small” contributes to a greater sense of community not to mention a cleaner environment.
Moreover, Christmas presents feel even more special when they come right from your own hometown.
Merry Christmastide!
Lydia Crooks
