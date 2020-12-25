 

Hope Rising Delivers Christmas Gifts to Over 1,400 Children in Need

Friday, December 25, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hope Rising Church in Clarion recently delivered some holiday cheer in the form of Christmas gifts and food to local families in need.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Through this ministry with volunteers and local businesses, the church was able to reach, touch, and bless 1,462 children in need on December 19.

“The support from the congregation to the local businesses in our area was overwhelming. To see a community come together even in the midst of a pandemic when everything seems so hard and negative was absolutely remarkable,” said Cory Rex, who helped organize this event with his family.

Hope Rising Church was able to reach families in Clarion, Venango, Jefferson, Armstrong, Forest, and Butler Counties. This was accomplished by many people and businesses joining forces through monetary donations, gift donations through the church’s Stuff-a-Truck event, in-kind business donations, and the generous donation of time, money, and gifts from the congregation and the local community.

“At Hope Rising, we believe that we are better together. It’s not just a catchy tag line, but instead, it’s the way we live our lives,” co-founder and Pastor Maura Hoff said.

Check out Hope Rising Church on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.

More information about the church is available on their Facebook page, their Instagram, and online at www.HopeRisingCC.com.

