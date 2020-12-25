Heaven gained another Angel on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, when Valjean Marie Gilbert Silvis, 91, of Tionesta, passed away due to COVID.

Born October 20, 1929, in Sheffield, PA, the daughter of the late Clyde and Ruth Hannold Gilbert.

She graduated from Tionesta High School, Tionesta, PA.

She was married to Max LeRoy Silvis on July 7, 1951 and he preceded her in death.

She was of the Methodist faith.

She is survived by one son, Bob Silvis and his wife Peg of Tionesta, PA, and one daughter, Sandy Obenrader of Tionesta, PA.

She is survived by five grandsons: Rob Silvis of Santa, TX, Chad Obenrader and his wife Jill (Jared) of Rixford, PA, Adam Obenrader and his wife Tawni (Haden, Chance, Rhyder, and Brynlin) of Transfer, PA, Nik Obenrader and his wife Courtney of Wellsburg, WV, and Tyler Obenrader and his wife Kristin (Ava, Ryleigh, and Carter) of Tionesta, PA, and three granddaughters: Tracy Silvis and her partner Heather (Anthony and Teagan) of Olympia, WA, Stacy Wolbert (Zephyr) of Lucinda, PA, and Nicole Dailey and her husband Chuck (Caleb and Sierrah) of Lickingville, PA.

She is also survived by three sisters: Doris Garey of Marienville, PA, Arlene Heasley and Betty Heasley both of Leeper, PA; and one brother, Randy Gilbert and his wife Mary of Fryburg, PA.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Alfred Gilbert (Leeper, PA), Leland (Buck) Gilbert (Tionesta, PA), and Norris Gilbert (Tionesta, PA).

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no visitation or funeral services.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, WNY Chapter, 100 College Parkway~Suite 208, Williamsville, NY 14221.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

