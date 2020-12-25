WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Area

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 3:25 a.m. on Friday, December 25, 2020:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA325 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Uniontown, Moundsville,

New Martinsville, Fairmont, and Morgantown

325 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected to continue, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of western Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…Through 1 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Slippery roads could make travel difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

