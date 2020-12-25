 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Area

Friday, December 25, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

PennDOT (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 3:25 a.m. on Friday, December 25, 2020:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
325 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Uniontown, Moundsville,
New Martinsville, Fairmont, and Morgantown
325 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected to continue, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of western Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…Through 1 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Slippery roads could make travel difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

