A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow showers between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -1. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of rain showers before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am, mixing with rain after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Showers. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Year’s Day – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

