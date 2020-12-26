 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken

Saturday, December 26, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This easy recipe is tender is creamy!

Ingredients

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
1 carton (8 ounces) spreadable chive and onion cream cheese

1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
6 bacon strips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Flatten chicken to 1/2-in. thickness. Spread 3 tablespoons cream cheese over each. Dot with butter and sprinkle with salt; roll up. Wrap each with bacon strip, securing with toothpicks if necessary.

-Place, seam side down, in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. 35-40 minutes. Broil 6 inches from the heat for 5 minutes or until bacon is crisp. Remove toothpicks before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


