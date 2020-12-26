Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken

This easy recipe is tender is creamy!

Ingredients

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)

1 carton (8 ounces) spreadable chive and onion cream cheese



1 tablespoon butter1/2 teaspoon salt6 bacon strips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Flatten chicken to 1/2-in. thickness. Spread 3 tablespoons cream cheese over each. Dot with butter and sprinkle with salt; roll up. Wrap each with bacon strip, securing with toothpicks if necessary.

-Place, seam side down, in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. 35-40 minutes. Broil 6 inches from the heat for 5 minutes or until bacon is crisp. Remove toothpicks before serving.

