Clarion County Reports 26 New Coronavirus Cases; 28 Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today that Clarion County reported 26 new Coronavirus cases as of 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,935.

Neighboring Forest County reported 28 new cases as of 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/26/20 – 7,174



12/25/20 – 7,58112/24/20 – 9,23012/23/20 – 9,60512/22/20 – 7,96212/21/20 – 7,88712/20/20 – 7,213

12/26/20 LOCAL REGION — COVID-19 REPORT

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 3155 19 3174 64 Butler 8481 154 8635 171 (1 New) Clarion 1909 26 1935 38 Clearfield 3617 118 3735 40 Crawford 4599 66 4665 70 Elk 1275 9 1284 14 Forest 253 28 281 3 Indiana 3807 20 3827 105 Jefferson 1773 21 1794 35 McKean 1502 37 1539 14 Mercer 5528 106 5634 125 Venango 2198 44 2242 37 (1 new) Warren 1293 32 1325 23







County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 3077 78 3155 64 Butler 8357 124 8481 170 (5 new) Clarion 1885 24 1909 38 (2 new) Clearfield 3542 75 3617 40 (1 new) Crawford 4552 47 4599 70 (3 new) Elk 1264 11 1275 14 Forest 242 11 253 3 Indiana 3784 23 3807 105 Jefferson 1760 13 1773 35 (3 new) McKean 1486 16 1502 14 Mercer 5463 65 5528 125 (5 new) Venango 2149 49 2198 36 Warren 1268 25 1293 23





STATEWIDE INFORMATION

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 25, that statewide there were 7,581 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and as of 12:00 a.m., December 26 there were 7,174 additional positive cases bringing the statewide total to 605,141.

There are 5,925 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,196 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, December 24, there were 139 new deaths reported and as of 11:59 p.m., Friday, December 25, there were 26 new deaths reported for a total of 14,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 47,287 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,221,108 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 50,970 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,180 cases among employees, at 1,454 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,497 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 22:

109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

Through Dec. 26:

66,350 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccines can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

