Clarion County Reports 26 New Coronavirus Cases; 28 Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

Saturday, December 26, 2020 @ 03:12 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Levine-maskHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today that Clarion County reported 26 new Coronavirus cases as of 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,935.

Neighboring Forest County reported 28 new cases as of 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/26/20 – 7,174

12/25/20 – 7,581
12/24/20 – 9,230
12/23/20 – 9,605
12/22/20 – 7,962
12/21/20 – 7,887
12/20/20 – 7,213

12/26/20 LOCAL REGION — COVID-19 REPORT 

County   Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong   3155    19    3174      64
Butler   8481   154   8635    171 (1 New)
Clarion   1909    26   1935     38
Clearfield   3617   118   3735     40
Crawford   4599    66   4665     70
Elk   1275     9   1284     14
Forest    253    28      281       3
Indiana   3807    20    3827   105
Jefferson   1773    21    1794     35
McKean   1502    37    1539     14
Mercer   5528  106    5634   125
Venango    2198   44    2242    37 (1 new)
Warren   1293    32    1325    23



(ARCHIVED) 12/25/20 LOCAL REGION — COVID-19 REPORT

County   Previous Total New Cases Total Cases   Deaths
Armstrong 3077   78   3155  64
Butler 8357  124   8481  170 (5 new)
Clarion 1885   24   1909  38 (2 new)
Clearfield 3542   75   3617  40 (1 new)
Crawford 4552   47   4599  70 (3 new)
Elk 1264   11    1275  14
Forest 242   11     253   3
Indiana 3784   23   3807  105
Jefferson 1760   13    1773  35 (3 new)
McKean 1486   16    1502  14
Mercer 5463   65    5528 125 (5 new)
Venango 2149   49    2198  36
Warren 1268   25    1293  23


STATEWIDE INFORMATION

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 25, that statewide there were 7,581 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and as of 12:00 a.m., December 26 there were 7,174 additional positive cases bringing the statewide total to 605,141.

There are 5,925 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,196 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, December 24, there were 139 new deaths reported and as of 11:59 p.m., Friday, December 25, there were 26 new deaths reported for a total of 14,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 47,287 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,221,108 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 50,970 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,180 cases among employees, at 1,454 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,497 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 22:

  • 109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

Through Dec. 26:

  • 66,350 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccines can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.
  • Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


