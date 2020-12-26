Diana Lee (Conterno) Sneeringer, 74, passed away Tuesday, December 22, from complications due to Covid-19.

She was native to the area, born to Angeline and Premio Conterno on November 29, 1946. She was raised in Renfrew, and graduated from Knoch High School. She married Charles Sneeringer on July 19, 1969, and eventually they settled into their home in Meridian where they lived for over 40 years.

In addition to her husband of 51 years, she is also survived by her four children, Angie (Joe) Mertz of Orlando, Florida, Lesley (Shayne) Downing of Naches, Washington, Dyan (aka Cookie) Sneeringer of Orlando, Florida, and David (Jasmine) Sneeringer of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Rachel, Brendan, Zoe, and Ellie Mertz of Orlando, Florida, and Rilynn and Skylar Lee (coming March 2021) Sneeringer of Lansdale, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are her siblings, Cheryl (Jay) Moritz of Tempe, Arizona, and Robert (Virginia) Conterno of Cabot, Pennsylvania, and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews that are scattered all over the country.

Diana spent her time in her kitchen making the very best soup, cookies, banana bread, and strawberry jelly for her family and friends. She loved cooking community meals for Katie’s Kitchen, and she enjoyed serving the local funeral directors as the Butler Country Registrar for over 40 years. She made the world a better place by being a friend to all and sharing her hugs and kindness with every person she ever met.

Memorial donations can be made to Katie’s Kitchen c/o St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 201 West Jefferson Street. Butler, PA 16001.

Private arrangements were made through Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Twp., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. A celebration of her life will occur at a later date when it is appropriate to gather.

