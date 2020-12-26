 

Georgine Kay Martin

Saturday, December 26, 2020 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Georgine Kay Martin, age 85, of 217 Crestwood Circle, Brookville, PA, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at Penn Highlands Elk following a brief illness.

She was born December 19, 1935, in Ridgway, daughter of the late George and Helen (Anderson) Legacy. She married Eugene Martin on October 14, 1995. She had resided in Ridgway for 60 years and had resided in Brookville for the last several years.

She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She loved all of God’s creatures and was an avid reader. She was a graduate of Ridgway High School. She had been employed by Elk County General Hospital, the Ridgway School District for 25 years, Tall Oaks, and NAPA.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Martin of Brookville, PA, 1 daughter, Justine (Ken) Gaspari of Georgetown, SC; 2 sons, Bruce (Jamie Gillen) Laughner of Ridgway and Shawn (Julie) Laughner of Ridgway; 4 grandchildren, Dr. Brooke (Joe Klein) Gaspari, Kelsey Gaspari, Cody (Elle) Laughner, and Jordan Laughner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Craig Laughner, and a grandson, Christopher Riley.

A Memorial Service for Georgine Kay Martin will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Public Library or to the Elk County Humane Society. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.


