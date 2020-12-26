Helen M. Paup, 86 of Venus, PA, died at 2:58 A.M. Thursday, December 24, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Franklin after an extended illness.

Born April 23, 1934, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell & Viola Berlin Spence.

Helen attended Oil City Schools.

She was married on October 6, 1951, to James L. “Jack” Paup and he preceded her in death on January 20, 1993.

A homemaker, Helen enjoyed traveling and doing word searches. She was a member of Christ Fellowship Church in Venus.

Helen is survived by five children and their spouses, Carol Shaffer & her husband John of Franklin, Gloria Bearfield & her significant other Jack Shadle of Erie, Daniel Paup & his wife Beth of Oil City, Samuel Paup of Venus, and Michelle Ritchey & her husband Rick of Venus; a daughter in law, Gloria Jean Paup of Stoneboro; and the following grandchildren, Shawn Paup, Jennifer Stahl & her husband Fred, Becky Rhoades, Bobbi Rhoades, Jeanetta Bearfield, Andrew Shadle, Jeremy Paup & his wife Renata, Casey Barger & her husband Brian, and Cassandra Cochran & her husband Will; 7 great grandchildren, Adam, Jane, Miranda, Kelsey, Michael Cameron and Grayson. She is also survived by a brother, Bill Spence & his wife Ruth of Venus; two sisters, Judy Stevens of Flower Mound, TX, and Jane Spence of Latonia, OH; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Spence of Oil City and Barb Spence of Stoneboro; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, George Paup; her son-in-law, Perry Bearfield; five brothers, Sam, John, Richard, Robert and Dean Spence; and by a sister, Patricia Johnson.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited visitation will be held on Monday from 2:00P.M.-3:00 P.M. at Christ Fellowship in Venus. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and practice safety protocol. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or to Christ Fellowship Church.

The Family would like to Thank Asera Care Hospice, especially Sheila, Brittany and Tracy for the care Helen received.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery. The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

