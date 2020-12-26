John Stephen Seefried, 70, of New Haven, Indiana, formerly of Franklin, PA, went home to be with the Lord on December 21, 2020.

Born May 10, 1950, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Jesse W. and Lucille Mae Lepley Seefried.

John loved spending time at home with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lucy (Phenicie). Also surviving are a brother, Michael Seefried of Franklin and a sister, Patricia King of Franklin.

In addition to his wife and siblings, he is survived by three daughters, Stephanie Seefried (and significant other Marc Jennings), Christina Lane (and husband David Lane), and Jacqueline Hinkle (and husband Jordan Hinkle). He is also survived by seven grandchildren who were his joy: Shawn Tarr (and fiancé Alexis McLeod), Abigail Tarr, Emma & Ashlyn Gibbs, and Trenity, Max, and Nevaeh Lane, and also his favorite grandpuppy, Maxwell Bentley.

John proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps in 1968 and then reenlisted with the United States Navy in 1973. He had hoped to join each branch of the military.

After retiring from the USPS in Meadville, John became an avid trivia game player, channel flipper, family card game cheater champion (NO TABLE TALK), and king of his recliner. John will always be remembered for his quick humor and his knack for making everyone around him smile and laugh.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 AM – 11:45 A.M. on Monday.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 10 at a time. We also ask those who visit to pay respects in a timely manner so others may enter the funeral home.

A funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 12:00 P.M. Monday with Pastor Brad Riddle and Pastor Jason Peterson of Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, officiating. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in honor of John to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

