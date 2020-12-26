Joseph Michael Sires, 66, of Polk passed away December 23, 2020, at Hamot Medical Center.

Mike was born August 9, 1954, in San Antonio Texas, he was the son of the late Joseph C. Sires and Ellen Latchaw Sires.

Mike graduated from Franklin High School in 1973. He married Carol Brown on June 16, 1973; she survives. Mike proudly served his country, enlisting in the Marines.

He worked for Glenn Means Lumber for many years as a truck driver and several other trucking companies over the years.

Mike loved to ride his Harley. Recently, him and his friends took a trip out west on their bikes. He enjoyed working on his own bike. Mike and his son, Chad were avid hunters and cherished the time spent in the woods. He and his friend, Dan Drayer took a fishing trip in Alaska which he loved. Mike’s greatest accomplishment and joy was raising his children and was beyond proud of the people they have become.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol Sires of Polk; his son, Chad Sires and his wife Kelly of Kennerdell; his daughter, Stacey Jo Sires and Greg Banister; his best friend, Dan Drayer, and his two dogs, Nova and Killer. Also surviving is Michael Landa, a very special child that brought Mike immeasurable joy and happiness.

Preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cindy Brock.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements. Funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be sent to Jamie’s Kids 1243 Liberty Street, Suite 301 Franklin, PA 16323

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

