Lewis B. Baker, age 92 of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at I.U. Health-Tipton Hospital following a long, well-lived life.

He resided at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton for the last year. He was born May 20, 1928, in Bolivar, New York, the son of Henry J. and Ella M. (Cossaboon) Baker, Sr. Lewis attended Bolivar Central Schools in New York before serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea during the war, and proudly fought at the famous “Pork Chop Hill” battle; and he assisted in the early naming of “Old Baldy”.

Lewis married the love of his life, Ruth E. Harder on June 14, 1951, and they shared 69 years of marriage together. Following his military service, Lewis worked in the grocery business nearly all his life. He retired from management with the Country Fair stores in Franklin, PA, and also worked for several other grocery companies during his career.

Lewis had a strong faith in the Lord, and was a longtime member of the Fox Street Church of God in Franklin, Pennsylvania where he and his wife lived for 40 years. At the church, he served on several boards and enjoyed being the head usher. Lewis was also a life member of both the Veteran of Foreign Wars (V.F.W.) and the Disabled Veterans (D.A.V.). He also served as a volunteer fireman for over 50 years in New York and Pennsylvania.

Lewis enjoyed watching hockey, baseball, and football, in addition to all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and games. Lewis was also interested in woodworking. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who was a great provider for his family. His legacy lives on in the hearts of many family members he leaves behind.

Lewis’ family includes his wife, Ruth Baker of Elwood; son, Lewis (wife Carol) Baker, Jr. of Elwood; daughter, Pamela (husband Mack) Campbell of Climax Springs, MO; 2 siblings, Grace McCrea of Richburg, NY and Thomas (wife Marcia) Baker of Olean, NY; 4 grandchildren, Caitlin (husband Greg) Boyland, Zachary (Monica) Vogus, Nathaniel (wife Pamela) Baker, and Joshua Campbell; step grandson, Michael; 4 great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Ethyn, Skylar, and Geralyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Baker; and 4 siblings, Henry Baker, Jr., Raymond Baker, Charles Baker, and Margaret Weber.

Lewis’ wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Bolivar Cemetery in New York at the convenience of the family. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the V.F.W. at that time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 or through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.