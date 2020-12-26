Louise Hawn Rowe, 98 of Rockland, passed away December 21, 2020.

Born February 1, 1922, in Mill Creek, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fred H. and Pearl M. (Querry) Hawn.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Roger G. Rowe whom she married September 21, 1941, and her brothers, Guy and Miles Hawn.

Louise is survived by a sister, Mary Swanger of Mill Creek, PA. She is also survived by her children, Terry Rowe and wife Donna of Winter Haven, FL, Karen Rowe Alexandria, PA, and Linda Taylor and husband Larry of Rockland; 6 grandchildren, Kristi Yetter and husband Brian of Hanover, PA, Tommy Ferril of Jefferson, MD, Carl Rowe and wife Arlene of Petersburg, PA, Claude Rowe and wife Lisa of Alexandria, PA, Wendie Schreck and husband John of Rockland, PA, and Eric Taylor and wife Amanda of Mt. Juliet, TN; 11 great-grandchildren, Kirstan, Claudia, GeriLlynn, Rachael, Zach, Carly, Kendra, Malliah, Carley, Christian, and Colton; as well as 7 great-great-grandchildren, Carter, Kelsey, Jaala, Julius, J’Tayvion, Kendall, Colton, and many other nieces and nephews.

Louise was a 1939 graduate of Huntingdon High School. She was employed with the JE Culbertson Co., Shope Motors, and U.S. Silica until retirement in 1985. Louise was an active member at the Mill Creek United Methodist Church. Later she became a member at the Rockland United Methodist Church.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, drying flowers, sewing, quilting, making aprons, crafting, and doing crossword puzzles. Most importantly she loved to spend time with her family and loved ones. A private viewing and funeral for the immediate family will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mill Creek United Methodist Church: Box K, 13216 Big Valley Pike Mill Creek, PA 17060 and Rockland United Methodist Church: 4357 Kennerdell Road Kennerdell, PA 16374. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 61 E. Shirley St., Mount Union, “Honored Provider of Veterans Funeral Care™.” Condolences may be made at AndersonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.