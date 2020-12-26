Michael Patton Advising: Could You Benefit From a Roth Conversion?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Could You Benefit From a Roth Conversion?
Converting traditional IRA assets to a Roth IRA is a tried-and-true strategy for creating a tax-free source of retirement income. The catch is that converted assets are taxed as ordinary income in the year of the conversion.
The resulting tax bill could be painful, especially for someone with a thriving business or a professional in his or her peak earning years. On the other hand, 2020 may be an unusual tax year for many small-business owners and investors who have suffered financial losses due to the pandemic.
